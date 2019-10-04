BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.76

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 1489845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.55.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli acquired 32,465 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$230,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$694,799.24. Also, insider Brandon Sweitzer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,600.40.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.