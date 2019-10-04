Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Up 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $65,581.00 and approximately $1,729.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.01017273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 21,750,857 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.