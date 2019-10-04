Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $91.75 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bithumb, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, Indodax, Crex24, BigONE, Binance, Exrates, Coinnest, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.