Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $964,491.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.