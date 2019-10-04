BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 41,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 135,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTX)
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.