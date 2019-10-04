BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 41,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 135,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 175,017 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $49,004.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 349,696 shares of company stock worth $94,774. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

