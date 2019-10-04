BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

BCRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

