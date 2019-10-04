BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.
BCRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.