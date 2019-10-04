BidaskClub Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 630,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CareDx by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareDx by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

