BidaskClub Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $4.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 16,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.