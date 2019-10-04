BidaskClub Downgrades Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. Verisign has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,107 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

