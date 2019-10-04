BidaskClub Downgrades Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 359,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,050. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,999,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 123,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

