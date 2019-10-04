BidaskClub Downgrades Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Strong Sell

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ERIE. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of ERIE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,740. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

