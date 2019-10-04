BidaskClub Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,824. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $351.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,829,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

