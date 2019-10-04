BHEX Token One Day Volume Hits $434,976.00 (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, BHEX Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One BHEX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. BHEX Token has a total market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $434,976.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 2,094,105,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,502,550 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BHEX Token’s official website is www.bhex.com

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.