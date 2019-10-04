Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,963.57 ($38.72).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,317.50 ($30.28). 1,622,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,310.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,452.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

