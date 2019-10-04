Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

