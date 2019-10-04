Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.37 ($77.17).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.61 ($71.64). 2,879,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €77.31 ($89.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

