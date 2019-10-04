Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

BRFH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 43,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 139.14% and a negative return on equity of 582.80%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

