Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.56 ($8.45).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 494.90 ($6.47). 30,401,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP has a one year low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 184 shares of company stock valued at $95,172 in the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.