Barclays Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. HSBC set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.91 ($19.67).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.50 ($15.70). 44,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of €16.65 ($19.36). The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.48.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.