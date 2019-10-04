Barclays Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $45.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 241,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,363. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.