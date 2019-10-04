Barclays Downgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 14,483,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,747. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

