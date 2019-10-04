BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 272,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

