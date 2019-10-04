Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bancolombia by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 348,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,273,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Bancolombia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 232,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 3,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

