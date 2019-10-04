Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 13,107,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $61,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 2,919,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,643,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 2,820,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,670,000 after buying an additional 2,754,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

