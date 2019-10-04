Banana Token (BNANA) Trading 94.1% Higher Over Last Week

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Banana Token has a market capitalization of $100,084.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Token token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Banana Token has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00393330 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008884 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001280 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Banana Token

BNANA is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Banana Token’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

