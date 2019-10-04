B. Riley Increases The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Price Target to $95.00

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Medicines’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDCO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of MDCO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 1,074,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,286. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.