B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.23

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.23 and traded as low as $246.60. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $246.60, with a volume of 2,053 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Campbell Richard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £42,000 ($54,880.44). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £7,483.22 ($9,778.15).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.