Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYTU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 4,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.64. Aytu Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 370.65% and a negative return on equity of 204.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Searle & CO. increased its position in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

