Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Atrion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $775.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413. Atrion has a 12-month low of $659.46 and a 12-month high of $948.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $774.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

