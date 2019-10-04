Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 354,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

