ATLANT (ATL) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.07 million and $223.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.01016524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00090015 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

