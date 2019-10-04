AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,050 ($92.12). 566,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,478.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,583 ($99.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

