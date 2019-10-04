ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,435 ($31.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,433.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,976.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

