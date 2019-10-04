Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Trading Up 8%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 5,466,529 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,697,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.