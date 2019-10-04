Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.02.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

