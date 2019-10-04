ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

ARKEMA/S stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.19. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

