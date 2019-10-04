Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.22% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

