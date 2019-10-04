Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK)’s share price rose 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 5,226 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 33,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

