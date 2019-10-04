Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $234.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 45.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $37,052.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,480,146 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.