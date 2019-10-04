Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Ardmore Shipping worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $95,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 125,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 167,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,960. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

