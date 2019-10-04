Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 28.7%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) dropped 28.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 3,878,813 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,077% from the average daily volume of 329,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

