Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Price Down 20%

Applied Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNL)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Applied Minerals had a net margin of 118.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

