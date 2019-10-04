Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

APLE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.