Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:APEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614. Apex Global Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

