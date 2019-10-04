Apex 24-Hour Volume Hits $58,718.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Apex has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $58,718.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011274 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

