Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 5.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.24, approximately 1,003,611 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 455,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan bought 11,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $1,454,807 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.