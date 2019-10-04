Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 13,496,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,690. The firm has a market cap of $893.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $60,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after buying an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,707,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 1,239,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

