Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANIK. First Analysis lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 127,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The firm has a market cap of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $274,404.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $387,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

