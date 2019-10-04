Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Trading Down 1.5%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.48, approximately 1,307 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $490.61 million and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.65.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

