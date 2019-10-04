Analysts Set Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 42.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $20,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 223.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 318,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 220,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,043 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. 284,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,793. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

